NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Second Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies. “Behn is the second of Spacey’s accusers to die before having an opportunity to see the legal process through. A massage therapist, who accused Spacey of sexual assaulting him in 2016, died of natural causes in October of this year. As a result, the Los Angeles County D.A. declined to pursue charges against Spacey as it related to the allegations.”