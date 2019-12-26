December 26, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Please Spay and Neuter Your Washington Post. “The Op-Ed by the Post’s editorial board is so foot-stompy that it reads as if it were composed in crayon on a wall while mommy wasn’t looking.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): More here from Jazz Shaw. “The new year is approaching and that’s widely taken as an opportunity for fresh beginnings and the hope that we might do better. So here’s a Christmas wish for the Washington Post editorial board. Do better next year.”

I’m not holding my breath on this one.