December 26, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Please Spay and Neuter Your Washington Post. “The Op-Ed by the Post’s editorial board is so foot-stompy that it reads as if it were composed in crayon on a wall while mommy wasn’t looking.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): More here from Jazz Shaw. “The new year is approaching and that’s widely taken as an opportunity for fresh beginnings and the hope that we might do better. So here’s a Christmas wish for the Washington Post editorial board. Do better next year.”

I’m not holding my breath on this one.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:57 am
