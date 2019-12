IT IS DISTURBING ENOUGH THAT THE LEFT DREAMS OF THIS STUFF. IF THEY ACTUALLY ATTEMPTED, THEN IT WOULD BE A TIME FOR THE WORDS “ELECTRIC BOOGALOO”. FORTUNATELY THEY DON’T — TRULY, GUYS THEY DON’T — HAVE THE POWER THEY WOULD NEED: Straightforward from here! Vox sounds pretty convinced that impeachment could ultimately lead to President Nancy Pelosi.