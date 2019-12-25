December 25, 2019

IT’S A ZOMBIE: The last thing 21st century feminists should want is the Equal Rights Amendment. It would make various female-friendly government policies a lot harder to defend in court. But that’s what they say they want.

A not-so-odd fact: In 1996, when feminist organizations had the chance to support an amendment to the state constitution that prohibited California from discriminating on the basis of sex, they went crazy in opposition. “It will destroy affirmative action!” they cried. They even ran a television ad in opposition to the measure in which a women in a white coat with a stethoscope was stripped down to her underwear by male hands. Are we now supposed to believe they think a Constitutional amendment banning discrimination is a great idea?