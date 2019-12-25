December 25, 2019

BORIS JOHNSON: We Will Stand Up For Persecuted Christians.

In his Christmas message, the Prime Minister called on the British people to remember “those Christians around the world who are facing persecution.”

“For them, Christmas Day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell,” he said. “As Prime Minister, that’s something I want to change.”

“We stand with Christians everywhere, in solidarity, and will defend your right to practice your faith.”

The Prime Minister began his message by acknowledging that Christmas Day is “first and foremost, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

“It is a day of inestimable importance to billions of Christians the world over,” he added.