HUH: Amazon is struggling to hold on to the pilots who ship your packages. “Amazon’s promise of one-day shipping has led it to increasingly rely on its own air cargo division, Amazon Air. But as the number of shipments pushed through the cargo arm multiplies, the pilots who fly those packages continue to voice that they are overworked and underpaid.”

Sounds like they need more pilots, and in terms of pay and sheer numbers that’s not really an area where anyone should scrimp.