December 23, 2019

VOGUE EDITORS SHOW HOW ALARMINGLY OUT OF TOUCH THEY ARE, GET ROASTED ONLINE:

For a magazine that pushes climate change activists as saints, Vogue doesn’t seem all that concerned with the issue.

In an article published last week that has been making the rounds on social media recently, the British Vote editors explained where they would be spending their upcoming holidays. Their responses brought to mind the snobbery and elitism of “Frasier” characters.

Sarah Harris, deputy editor and fashion features director, for example, said she will be spending her holidays in the Cayman Islands “at the newly opened Palm Heights,” at a cost of $400+ per night. She then claimed to be “a really light packer, even for a two-week holiday,” before saying she planned to “pack a bikini for every day since they take up almost no room in a suitcase.” One might not take up much room, but 14 certainly would.