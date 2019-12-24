December 24, 2019
NEWS YOU CAN USE: Everything you need to know about microneedling with PRP. I have a doc friend who does a lot of PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) procedures — though not microneedling as far as I know — and thinks PRP is very effective.
