December 24, 2019

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Everything you need to know about microneedling with PRP. I have a doc friend who does a lot of PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) procedures — though not microneedling as far as I know — and thinks PRP is very effective.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
