December 24, 2019
ANALYSIS: TRUE. Stephen Miller: ‘Deep vein of anti-Semitism running through Democratic Party.’ As with Labour, it’s become increasingly obvious and unhinged. Say, where are we on that whole it’s-okay-to-punch-Nazis thing now?
