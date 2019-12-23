December 23, 2019

SOUTH CAROLINA DEMOCRAT FACING BACKLASH AFTER ARMY, NAVY PERSONNEL CLEARED OF ‘WHITE POWER’ HAND-SIGNAL ALLEGATIONS:

A Democratic state lawmaker from South Carolina was facing backlash Saturday from critics who accused her of going silent after previously accusing Army and Navy personnel of being “cruel and disrespectful” at last weekend’s Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

In a since-deleted tweet, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell wrote, “Three separate candidates making the white power symbol on television. Wonder what the culture is like for the cadet in the front? There’s no excuse and he and other minorities there shouldn’t have to deal with such a cruel and disrespectful environment.”

But since her tweet appeared, U.S. Military Academy cadets and U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen have been cleared of wrongdoing in separate military investigations.