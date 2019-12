ELECTIONS MATTER: Trump having his revenge on California as he remakes once-liberal 9th Circuit court. The URL of this L.A. Times article, possibly its first headline, is even better; it spells out: Could the changing makeup of the 9th Circuit end California exceptionalism?

And from the Washington Post: 1 in every 4 circuit court judges is now a Trump appointee. “In total, Trump has installed 187 judges to the federal bench.”