December 23, 2019

MICHAEL GOODWIN: Donald Trump’s ‘they’re after you’ tweet says it all.

Critics regard it as fear-mongering, and there is no denying that the president wanted to rally his base, lest it be discouraged by the day’s events.

Yet Trump’s oblique reference to a weaponized and powerful adversary is hardly ­unfounded, with a partisan, flimsy impeachment the latest example. The tweet’s siren call to believers is a shorthand way of saying that impeachment is just a continuation of the endless attacks against us.

Indeed, his presidency effectively begins with a prophecy of those attacks, one that came 17 days before Trump took the oath.

“Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said on MSNBC.

It was an incredible thing to say in a nation where the people are supposedly sovereign, but soon it would become clear that Schumer knew what he was talking about, which still raises questions.

Indeed.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:36 am
