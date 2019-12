GREEN NUDE EEL UPDATE: Elizabeth Warren unveils $10.7 trillion ‘green new deal’ to end all electricity generation by fossil fuels by 2035 and claims it will create 10.6 million jobs.

2035? But AOC assures us that we aren’t going to be around after 2030.

Earlier: Ruthless Joe Biden Admits He’ll Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Blue-Collar Workers for His Green Dream.