December 21, 2019

RICHARD JEWELL, CARTER PAGE AND THE ILLUSION OF THE FBI’S POWER AND COMPETENCE: “The Washington Post, the hometown paper for the Deep State, is fretting that the Eastwood movie’s ‘vilification of reporters and the feds’ amounts to ‘nearly a second railroading … of Jewell’s accusers.’ But some FBI officials and some journalists deserved tarring for their abuse of Jewell. The media’s reflexive rallying around the FBI in the Jewell case is a warning sign of how difficult it will be to build support to rein in the FBI regardless of how many of its abuses are exposed.”