WHY SHOULD ANYONE CARE WHAT “EVERYTOWN” THINKS? THEY’RE AN ASTROTURF GROUP FUNDED BY A BILLIONAIRE WHO CAN’T EVEN BUY HIS WAY TO DOUBLE DIGITS IN THE POLS: Everytown Demands Sheriffs, Police Denounce 2A Sanctuary Movement.

Personally, I demand that sheriffs and police denounce Everytown as a dishonest anti-civil-rights conspiracy.