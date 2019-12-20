December 20, 2019

ROGER SIMON: ‘No Confidence!’ Pelosi Opens Door For Parliamentary System. “The Democrats are already two relatively-equal parties, one center-left and the other almost purely socialist. On the Republican side, the Never Trumpers may want a party of their own. That makes four that actually already exist ideologically. Will they split? Where do we go from there? How many more possible parties are lurking in the political underbrush? Don’t we have enough gridlock already? Thanks, Madame Speaker.”