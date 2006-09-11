December 21, 2019

AUTHOR OF HIT PIECE ON J.K. ROWLING SAYS VOX ‘IS GETTING TOTALLY RATIOED BY NAZIS’ OVER IT:

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vox did its Vox thing by publishing a piece asking if “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling had destroyed the legacy of “Harry Potter” with a single, transphobic tweet. This is after Rowling tweeted, #IStandWithMaya, meaning Maya Forstater, a British woman who was fired, and her firing upheld by a tribunal, for tweeting “absolutist” things about there being two distinct biological sexes… The author of that piece is loving the clicks — and the ratio — which she attributed to “Nazis” reading her article. That is quite a ratio — we’d heard horror stories of how many Nazis there are on Twitter, but we didn’t know there were that many.

As another twitter responded to Romano, “Everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi.” But Nazis are Vox approved – sort of:

Not everything the Nazis touched was bad. Hitler was a vegetarian. Volkswagen is a perfectly good car company. Universal health care is a perfectly good idea. Indeed, the Nazis actually did a pretty good job increasing economic growth and improving standards of living (they were, many think, the first Keynesians, adopting the strategy even before Keynes had come up with it), pushing Germany out of a depression and back into expansion. Unfortunately, they also set out to conquer Europe and exterminate the Jews. People shouldn’t do that.

—“Nazi Ideas,” Ezra Klein, The American Prospect, September 11(!) 2006.

And fellow Voxer Mathew Yglesias tweeted in 2016:

To bring this post full circle, let’s give the last word to the Babylon Bee, America’s Newspaper of Record: In Unexpected Plot Twist, Far Left Now The Ones Burning Harry Potter Books.