ZERO TO SIXTY IN 2.8 SECONDS IS RATHER QUICK, REALLY: Why the C8 Corvette Stingray Is So Quick. Plus: “The C8’s peak acceleration is just over 1.0 g, occurring almost a second after launch. That figure dwarfs the C7’s 0.7-g peak.” In the sadly EPA-and-OPEC-dominated years of my teens, all the really impressive muscle cars were older. But now we’re in a golden age, looking ahead to what might be, not looking back at what was.