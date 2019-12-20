December 20, 2019

THE FERES DOCTRINE WAS A DUMB JUDICIAL INNOVATION, AND I’M GLAD TO SEE CONGRESS ADDRESS IT BY STATUTE: Military Can No Longer Avoid Medical Malpractice Claims. “A provision tucked into the massive defense-spending bill creates a medical-malpractice exception to a 1950 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case called Feres v. United States, which bars active-duty military personnel from suing the government for damages. The so-called Feres Doctrine has prompted courts to throw out dozens of medical malpractice complaints and discouraged countless plaintiffs from even filing suit.”