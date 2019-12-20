«
»

December 20, 2019

THAT DOESN’T SOUND GOOD AT ALL: Drug-resistant dysentery emerges among gay men. “Australian researchers are sounding the alarm over cases of a highly infectious intestinal illness that appear to be resistant to all forms of standard oral antibiotic treatment. The disease is called shigellosis, a form of dysentery. So far, most cases have involved gay and bisexual men in the Australian state of Victoria, the researchers said.”

Maybe it won’t spread, maybe it will, but we need to get a handle on antibiotic resistance.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
