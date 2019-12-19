December 19, 2019
THE BULL SEES THE CAPE, NOT THE SWORD: As House votes to impeach Trump, McConnell pushes 13 judge nominations through Senate. Quoth Cocaine Mitch: “My motto for the remainder of this Congress is ‘leave no vacancy behind.'”
