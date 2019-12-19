December 19, 2019

AND TRUMP’S THE ONE SHREDDING OUR INSTITUTIONS AND PROCESSES? Nancy Pelosi Signals She May Freeze Impeachment After Vote So Trump Can’t Claim Senate Vindication. “After ramrodding through the tissue-thin impeachment articles in the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now threatening to withhold the Democrats’ case unless she can dictate the terms of the Senate trial.”

McConnell ought to simply ignore the articles of impeachment until and unless Pelosi sends them over. What a sham, what disgrace.