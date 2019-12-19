December 19, 2019
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Donald Trump Is Still Your President Edition. “Many on the Left have remarked that this leaves a permanent stain on President Trump’s legacy. That stain can actually be washed out by re-election next year.”
