ONLY NOW, AT THE END, DO YOU UNDERSTAND: Warning lights are flashing for Democrats as they prepare to impeach Trump. “Even as the House prepares for the historic vote, however, there’s growing evidence that the public impeachment proceedings in the House against Trump may actually be helping him politically.”

That’s from CNN’s Chris Cilizza, so you’ll have to forgive him for arriving so late to what you’ve been reading (and commenting) here at Instapundit for weeks.