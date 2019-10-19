October 19, 2019

ANOTHER AED SUCCESS STORY:

M.J. Crumity was just an ordinary eighth-grade boy playing dodgeball in his gym class in Florida on October 1 when his pacemaker quit working. What happened next was extraordinary.

M.J. collapsed on the floor and went into cardiac arrest. A coach called Madison County Central School’s school resource officer, Sgt. Joey Knight, for help.

“I bolted to my truck or my patrol vehicle and drove down to the gym to find him unresponsive lying on the gym floor,” Knight told CNN affiliate WCTV.

Knight, a trained emergency medical technician, immediately began CPR. School nurse Annie Dyke arrived with an automatic external defibrillator.

“They are saying, ‘He is not breathing,’ and you are just saying, ‘I got to get there, got to get there, got to get there,'” Dyke said.

They applied the defibrillator, and Knight “did more compressions.” He noted that the school principal was there standing off to the side praying. M.J. became responsive and was taken to the hospital.