“YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO REVERSE COURSE. WE URGE YOU TO TAKE IT.” Five members of Congress, led by Sens. Wyden and Rubio, give some sound advice to the CEO of Activision-Blizzard over kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party. I get that China has lots of money, but I suspect that buys them a lot less pull with voters and consumers than many in government and business seem to think.