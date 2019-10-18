October 18, 2019

TYLER O’NEIL: Sondland Testifies: No Quid Pro Quo in Ukraine Call, Trump Policy. “I knew that a public embrace of anti-corruption reforms by Ukraine was one of the pre-conditions for securing a White House meeting with President Zelensky. My view was, and has always been, that such Western reforms are consistent with U.S. support for rule of law in Ukraine going back decades, under both Republican and Democrat administrations. Nothing about that request raised any red flags for me, Ambassador Volker, or Ambassador Taylor.”