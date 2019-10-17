«
October 17, 2019

CRACKING DOWN: US to require Chinese officials to report American contacts. “The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will soon require Chinese officials in the U.S. to notify the State Department ahead of any contacts they plan to have with American educators, researchers and local and state governments. The release of the new rules was accompanied by notices to American educational and research institutions and local governments informing them of the reporting requirement. The change is effective Wednesday.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:31 pm
