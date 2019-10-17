October 17, 2019

SOD OFF, SWAMPY! Extinction Rebellion face massive backlash after comparing protesters who climbed onto Tube trains and were roughed up by angry commuters to civil rights activist Rosa Parks and they are forced to cancel Gatwick demo.

Furious London commuters dragged Extinction Rebellion protesters down from the top of a Tube train after demonstrators tried to cause travel chaos this morning.

As their eco-protest enters its 11th day XR activists launched a co-ordinated strike on three London Underground stations, clambering on top of carriages and glueing themselves to doors despite Monday’s city-wide ban issued by the Met Police.

But their efforts to disrupt public transport were met with a furious backlash from commuters, industry groups and politicians leading one XR spokesman to admit the move had been a ‘huge own goal’.

A hastily-deleted tweet comparing themselves to icon of the nonviolent black civil rights movement, Rosa Parks, was also met with opprobrium from social media users.

Video surfaced from Canning Town station of a protester seemingly being beaten and kicked by angry workers on the station platform having been dragged bodily from the top of a train.