October 17, 2019

BREAKING THE LAST MILE MONOPOLISTS: SpaceX says 12,000 satellites isn’t enough, so it might launch another 30,000. “SpaceX is facing competition in the nascent low-Earth satellite broadband market from OneWeb, Space Norway, Telesat, and Amazon. Broadband delivered by low-Earth satellites should provide faster speeds and lower latencies than traditional satellites, which orbit at much higher altitudes. SpaceX has said it intends to provide gigabit speeds and latency as low as 25ms, but the company hasn’t revealed how much the service will cost.”