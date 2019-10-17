October 17, 2019

GET WOKE, GO BROKE BECOME SLAVES TO THE CHINESE WHILE LOSING ALL CREDIBILITY: Hollywood’s New Self-Censorship Mess in China. “From Mulan actress Crystal Liu to the Lakers’ LeBron James, most top stars are taking no chances and are lining up to either side with the Chinese regime or denounce any criticism of its authoritarian tactics. Similarly, companies like ESPN (which used a controversial map on SportsCenter that indicated the self ruled island of Taiwan was part of China) and Apple (which removed from its online stores the so-called Hong Kong protest app and quietly dropped the Gere series Bastards, despite picking it up straight to series late last year) appear to be toeing the party line. All the while, observers say an overt self-censorship has begun to creep into the entertainment industry. Inside Hollywood, the film industry faces the greatest risk in rocking the China boat.”

I’m sure Trump could impose some trade sanctions that would sharply reduce China’s ability to financially influence Hollywood and the sports world. The Democrats at Tuesday night’s debate repeatedly accused him of sucking up to dictators, so I’m sure they’d be pleased to see such firm action.