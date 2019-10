A HATE CRIME THAT WASN’T? Mysterious Swastika Incident at Yale Law School. “Having informed law school and broader communities that a hate crime took place at the law school, I find it mysterious that the school has neither released the surveillance footage nor provided any updates as to the progress of the investigation.” I assumed it was probably a hoax when I first heard about it, as incidents like this usually are. It’s looking more and more questionable with time.