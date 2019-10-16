October 16, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: From Hanoi Jane to Climate Hypocrite, Fonda Does It All. “The celebrated star is making a fool of herself with her climate crusade, and the media is making it worse.”

Let’s not forget she survived the most offensive celebrity act of the past 50 years. In 1972 Fonda took her anti-Vietnam war activism to new levels, visiting Hanoi and posing for pictures on a anti-aircraft battery.

The nickname “Hanoi Jane” was born, and it’s never gone away despite her repeated apologies.

Now, sadly, she’s making a fool of herself on the national stage. Again.

Fonda got arrested last week to raise awareness for Climate Change. She vows to keep getting arrested in order to bring more attention to the cause.

“This is a collective crisis, it requires collective action and so I decided to use my celebrity to try to raise the sense of urgency and I moved to Washington and I’m going to get arrested every Friday,” she said.

The media is using Fonda for its own climate change messaging, letting her slide on anything remotely close to a tough but fair question.