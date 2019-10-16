October 16, 2019

COLORADO: Weld Sheriff Steve Reams pans Colorado’s ‘Red Flag’ law. “Governor Polis signed House Bill 19-177 in April, establishing an “Extreme Risk Protection Order,” or ERPO, system to allow police to seize guns from those considered a threat to themselves or others, based on claims from police, roommates, and ex-spouses and other romantic partners, among others. Critics of the measure contend that, among other things, it lacks adequate due process protections, can be used vindictively, and may actually lead to unnecessary violent confrontations between police and subjects of the orders. Advocates claim the law is needed to get guns out of the hands of people in mental health crisis. The law goes into effect in 2020.”

Sort of — 32 Colorado county have said, to one degree or another, they’ll become 2nd Amendment sanctuaries.