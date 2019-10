SHARYL ATTKISSON: False ‘combat video’ raises many questions, cautions for media. “Exactly who brought the video to ABC and how did they represent it? What was the process ABC used to try to verify that the video was what they presented it to be? Who did ABC believe shot the ‘combat video’? Did they pay for it, or did someone just offer to give it to them out of the blue? What was the motivation of those who misrepresented the video?”