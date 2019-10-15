October 15, 2019

HEH: LeBron James to open camp for people to get educated on China. Love the illustration.

Related: Oppressed Chinese Citizens Apologize To NBA Players For Disrupting Their Difficult Week. “Oppressed Chinese citizens admitted that their constant fear of being punished by their corrupt Communist government is nothing compared with the concerns of tweeting a couple things that might get some backlash, or losing a percentage of your profits because you spoke up against totalitarianism. From protesters in the semi-autonomous Hong Kong to the underground church in China, Chinese people from all walks of life offered their deepest apologies for being insensitive to the struggles of being a rich basketball player.”

Also: Activision Blizzard, reeling from harsh reactions after it punished a tournament player for backing Hong Kong’s anti-Beijing protesters, canceled a New York launch event for an edition of its Overwatch game.