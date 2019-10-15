October 15, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Happy Anniversary to Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test! “If the journos decide she should be the Democratic Party’s candidate for president in 2020, then they’ll rationalize anything she says. They’ll change the story from ‘Democrat Brazenly Lies’ to ‘Republicans Pounce on Democrat’s Inadvertent Factual Error.’ They’ll try to drag her across the finish line, just like they tried with Hillary. Who knows? Maybe it’ll work this time. What else are they gonna do, start telling the truth? Heap big LOL!”