October 15, 2019

HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS DISSEMINATING TURKISH PROPAGANDA: “The video shared by ABC News purporting to show Turkish forces bombarding Syrian Kurds — actually footage of a night machine gun demonstration at Knob Creek Gun Range in Kentucky — was shared on Twitter by a Turkish politician days earlier.”

And “unexpectedly,” (as they say at fellow DNC-MSM house organ Bloomberg) while ABC apologized on Twitter for their repeated broadcasting of fake news, ABC can’t be bothered to Issue an on-air correction.