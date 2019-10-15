October 15, 2019

JON GABRIEL IN USA TODAY: NBA shamefully proves that when it comes to profits, no foul can be too flagrant for China. “The NBA may be ‘woke’ in America. But in China, NBA officials don’t want to risk their bank accounts to support Uighurs or protesters in Hong Kong.” Remember, “social justice” talk is pretty much always a cover for the interests of the ruling class.

Related: Hong Kong protesters burn LeBron jerseys after China comments. “Around 200 people were reportedly demonstrating at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong … chanting praises for Daryl Morey while trashing James.”