October 15, 2019

GOOD: LeBron James Is Getting Roasted for Criticizing Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong Tweet: James called Trump a “bum,” but he won’t utter a single bad word about China’s authoritarianism. It requires no courage for an entertainer to criticize Trump. China, on the other hand, with all its sweet, sweet cash. . . “China is essentially paying him to stay in his lane. If LeBron wants to make that tradeoff, that’s his business. He’s even allowed to say other people should stay in their lane for his benefit. But America is a free country, which means the rest of us can roast him for it.” And should.