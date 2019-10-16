October 16, 2019

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO . . . WHATEVER THE HELL THIS IS: North Carolina assisted living facility workers accused of running dementia resident fight club. “The women were accused in court documents of watching, filming and even encouraging a fight between a 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman at the Danby House assisted living and memory-care facility in Winston-Salem, Fox 8 High Point and other local media reported. Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, were each charged with assaulting disabled persons, according to the reports.”