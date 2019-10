LEBRON JAMES: Houston Rockets GM Was Not ‘Educated’ On Hong Kong.

“Like the old joke goes, we’ve established what they are; now we’re just haggling over the price,” Jim Geraghty adds in his latest “Morning Jolt” column.

As always, life imitates the Babylon Bee, which last week had this as a headline: NBA Now Requiring All Players To Stand For Chinese National Anthem.