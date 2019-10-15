October 15, 2019
INDEED: ‘Freedom is not free’: Celtics’ Enes Kanter responds to LeBron James’ China, Daryl Morey comments.
Kanter is in a longstanding feud with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan that has resulted in him being exiled from his homeland and facing constant threats. The Boston Celtics center tweeted a list of intimidation he and his family have been a victim to over the last five years, with the line “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE” at the end.
That tweet followed three others that appear to be reactions to James’ comments.
Needless to say, LeBron wouldn’t recognize real oppression if he and the league he plays for were knee-deep in its pocket.
Oh, wait…