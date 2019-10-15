October 15, 2019

WELL, ESTABLISHED MEDIA: Democrats Are Making Girls’ Sports A 2020 Campaign Issue. Establishment Media Aren’t Telling You. ” 2020 Democratic candidates’ support for the Equality Act has made girls’ sports a 2020 campaign issue. The bill would force public schools to let male athletes who identify as transgender into girls’ sports. Establishment media outlets have largely left out the bill’s impact on girls’ sports when covering Democratic candidates’ support for it.”

Related: Dani Shugart: Trans Athletes: The Death Of Women’s Sports.