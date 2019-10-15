October 15, 2019

BRYAN PRESTON: We Teach Nothing, We Know Nothing — and That Could Cost the United States Everything.

Texas fought a whole revolution over just this idea — centralist government or federalist (republican) government. Thankfully the latter won. But hardly anyone is aware of this, and the left will rewrite that story the first chance they get and turn it into a war over race and class — not ideas. The left won’t forget the Alamo, they’ll just remember it incorrectly. Or do we think the same forces denouncing Jefferson now don’t have designs on the Alamo, Gettysburg, Mount Vernon, Yorktown… wherever the American story can be destroyed? Of course they do. They’ve already attacked the national anthem and the Betsy Ross flag.

Because millions know nothing, warnings about what’s happened in the past or now don’t work. Thomas Jefferson is worse than that Cambodian dictator they’ve never heard of. The National Basketball Association should’ve been more specific with the “national” part of its branding. Which nation do they belong to now? This past week they’ve enforced speech codes on behalf of Maoist communist China. Golden State (social justice) Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken critic of the United States, refused to criticize China’s abysmal human rights record. They’ve been joined by Apple and Blizzard. Right now, Hong Kong may be the most important city in the world. But too many Americans who know nothing don’t understand that, and are happily selling it out for Chinese money.