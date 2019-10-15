October 15, 2019

THE MOST HATED MAN IN FLORIDA? ‘Mr. Israel Cannot Get His Job Back,’ Several Families Of Parkland Victims Send Message To Florida Senators.

The parents of Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, Nick Dworet, Meadow Pollack, Jaime Guttenberg and Joaquin Oliver said that Israel failed before the Parkland shooting, in terms of training and staffing the Parkland district, during the shooting, as gauged by the response of a handful of BSO deputies and after the shooting in terms of changes made at the agency.

Guttenberg said Scott Israel’s attempt to return to his former position as Broward County Sheriff is a slap in the face to the victim’s families.

“The former Sheriff of this county has made himself a victim of the Parkland shooting,” Guttenberg said. “No. The people who died are the victims. He wants his money back. And you know what, he doesn’t deserve it. He failed.”