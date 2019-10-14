October 14, 2019

TRUMP BUILT A WALL AND MEXICO IS PAYING FOR IT: Mexico thwarts a migrant caravan for us. “With the hot months of summer coming to an end, it’s caravan season in Mexico again. And we’re not talking about people vacationing in recreational vehicles. Caravans of Central American migrants are forming up in Honduras and Guatemala to start their annual mass migrations north in hopes of breaching the border of the United States. But the first group of the season, more than 2,000 strong, didn’t make it very far. This time they were stopped by Mexican federal troops, with more than half of them being detained.”