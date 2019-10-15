October 15, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Hot Mess Dem Debate Preview.

Lemme Guess, FREE STUFF!

The good news is that there is only debate this time around.

The bad news is that there will be more nonsense on the stage at one time.

I don’t know if they are all actually insane. I was a Psych major but I dropped out of college to go on the road and do stand-up so my expertise was left unpolished.

The years I’ve spent as a political activist have made one thing clear to me, however: the policies that this group of Democrats are proposing are insane.