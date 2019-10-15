October 15, 2019

UH-HUH: After power is restored to large swath of California, PG&E claims shut-off prevented wildfires. “While the utility says the outage might have prevented wildfires in several northern counties — and the company showed photos of downed power lines as evidence — it certainly caused millions of dollars in damage to closed businesses, generator-less households and others in places where the weather never lived up to the predicted conditions.”

Well, what else were they going to say after all that?