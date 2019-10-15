«

October 15, 2019

UH-HUH: After power is restored to large swath of California, PG&E claims shut-off prevented wildfires. “While the utility says the outage might have prevented wildfires in several northern counties — and the company showed photos of downed power lines as evidence — it certainly caused millions of dollars in damage to closed businesses, generator-less households and others in places where the weather never lived up to the predicted conditions.”

Well, what else were they going to say after all that?

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:49 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.