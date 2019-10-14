October 14, 2019

THUS ALLOWING THE REST OF US TO HAVE A PEACEFUL, RELAXED COLUMBUS DAY: Journos Lose Minds Over Silly Trump Meme Based on Colin Firth Movie.

Originally, that scene in Kingsman: The Secret Service was an over-the-top comedic depiction of ultraviolence against rural Christians. It was part of a ridiculous James Bond-parody plot involving a madman’s scheme to destroy the world, using mind-controlling cellphones that turned people into violent maniacs. That scene, set in a church in Kentucky, was one of the results of that scheme. It was just a dumb, crazy action movie, and that was the dumbest, craziest scene in it. Back in 2014, a movie showing a church full of homophobic rednecks in flyover America getting massacred was okay. Finding sick humor in that was fine. That sociopolitical commentary, in the form of a frenetic action scene, was no big deal.

But now that somebody on the Internet made a weird, dumb, not particularly funny pro-Trump meme out of it? Red Alert!!